Standard BioTools (LAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Standard BioTools has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of LAB stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,270. Standard BioTools has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $96,552.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Casdin bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,093,492 shares of company stock worth $2,401,052. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

