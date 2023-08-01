Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.98. 3,598,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,055. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.48%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

