Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 13,507 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 13,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $19,044.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,042,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,135.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

STRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.49. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

