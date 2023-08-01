Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Sells $24,983.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 17,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $24,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,024,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Down 0.7 %

STRRP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 5,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

