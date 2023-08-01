Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

