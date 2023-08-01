Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.19.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.57 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

