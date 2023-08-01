Starfox Financial Services LLC Purchases 968 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

KORP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 7,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.