Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0023

Starname (IOV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $224,445.77 and approximately $12.40 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

