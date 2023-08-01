Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 925,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.