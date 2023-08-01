Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

