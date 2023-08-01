Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 67977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.46. The firm has a market cap of £65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

