Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 67977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.46.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

