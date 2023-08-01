STERIS’ (STE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$263.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.10 million.
STERIS’ Price Performance
STERIS’ Company Profile
