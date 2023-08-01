Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN stock traded up €1.56 ($1.71) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €32.79 ($36.03). 228,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.71 ($15.07) and a 52 week high of €34.33 ($37.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,654,000 after buying an additional 250,811 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

