Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. 66,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,320. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

