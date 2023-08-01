Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $246,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,132,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369,092. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.