Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,018. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,278 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
