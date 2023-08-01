Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.29. 3,029,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.