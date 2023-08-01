Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,681,000 after buying an additional 1,537,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after buying an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,603. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

