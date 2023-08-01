Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Target by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 2.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $11,865,558,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.89.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

