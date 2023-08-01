StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
