StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

