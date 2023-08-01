StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock remained flat at $46.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 487,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,966. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

