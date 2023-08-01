StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.37. 168,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

