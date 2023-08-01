StockNews.com Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $23.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,280.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,315.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,431.35. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

