StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Strong-Buy

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,645. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

