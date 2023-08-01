StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Strong-Buy

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,645. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.
Sanofi Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.