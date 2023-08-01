StockNews.com Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. 290,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. uniQure has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

