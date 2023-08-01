StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded StorageVault Canada to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

