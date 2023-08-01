Streakk Price Hits $0.69 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $250,129.24 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.73727983 USD and is up 8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $477,623.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

