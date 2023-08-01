Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 164.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NICE were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in NICE by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.27. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

