Summit Global Investments Has $2.01 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,284 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. 1,866,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,075. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

