Summit Global Investments Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 356.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Garmin were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 129.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,051,000 after acquiring an additional 330,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Garmin by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,872,000 after buying an additional 80,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Garmin by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. 686,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,692. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

