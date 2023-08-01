Summit Global Investments Has $5.50 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.28. 132,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.18 and its 200-day moving average is $410.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

