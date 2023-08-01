Summit Global Investments Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Commercial Metals by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Commercial Metals by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 357,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

