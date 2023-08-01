Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 709,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,500. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $81.99.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

