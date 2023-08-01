Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 709,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,500. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $81.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

