Summit Global Investments Sells 1,026 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

