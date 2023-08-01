Summit Global Investments Sells 10,381 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

