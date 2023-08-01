Summit Global Investments Sells 3,149 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $398.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

