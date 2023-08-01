Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 161,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

