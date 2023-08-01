Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. 2,008,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,424. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

