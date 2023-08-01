Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $63,086,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. 66,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

