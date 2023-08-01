Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 332,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.