Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 747 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 769,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

