Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,983,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,975,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 121,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

