Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.73.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 805,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

