Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,864. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

