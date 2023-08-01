Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,619 shares of company stock worth $45,631,536 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $898.15. 93,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,389. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $907.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $847.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.