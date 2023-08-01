Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock worth $658,812,462. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

NYSE GS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.45. 430,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.56. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

