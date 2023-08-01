Sunoco (SUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUN opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

