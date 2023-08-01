SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,201 shares during the quarter. SunOpta makes up approximately 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.28% of SunOpta worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 503,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,469,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 206,420 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 719,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,093. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

