sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and $6.00 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,337,863 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

